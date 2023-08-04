Man heading 'aggressively' towards BSF troops shot dead

Punjab: Man marching 'aggressively' towards BSF troops shot dead near India-Pak border

A police official said investigations were on to ascertain the identity of the deceased.

PTI
PTI, Amritsar,
  • Aug 04 2023, 14:36 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2023, 14:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel shot dead an unidentified man marching towards them "aggressively" near the barbed fencing along the India-Pakistan border on Friday morning, officials said.

According to a BSF official, the incident occurred around 4 am near the Bhikiwind-Khalra village in the neighbouring Tarn Taran district.

Also read: BSF suspends jawan for molesting woman in Manipur

He said BSF troops first gave the man repeated warnings after spotting him come towards them.

The official said when the man kept marching in an aggressive posture despite the warnings, the troops opened fire in self-defence.

A police official said investigations were on to ascertain the identity of the deceased and how he reached the barbed fencing.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BSF
Border
India News
Punjab

Related videos

What's Brewing

Rahul Gandhi returns to Delhi with puppy from Goa

Rahul Gandhi returns to Delhi with puppy from Goa

Missing hiss, absent croaks: Monsoon in K'taka forests

Missing hiss, absent croaks: Monsoon in K'taka forests

Christians, Muslims 'Satan's kids': NTK head sparks row

Christians, Muslims 'Satan's kids': NTK head sparks row

The face of Israel’s protests is a particle physicist

The face of Israel’s protests is a particle physicist

Onions may have forced Sharjah flight's return to Kochi

Onions may have forced Sharjah flight's return to Kochi

 