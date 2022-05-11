Punjab police treated me like a terrorist: Tajinder Bagga

A day after the Punjab and Haryana High Court granted him relief from arrest till July 5, BJP youth wing national secretary Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on Wednesday alleged that Punjab police treated him like a terrorist.

Addressing a press conference at Delhi BJP office along with state president Adesh Gupta and Lok Sabha Member Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, Bagga said, "Instead of arresting those accused of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib, drug mafia and Khalistani separatists, Punjab police kidnapped and treated me like a terrorist."

Bagga said that he will continue to question Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib, drug mafia and Khalistani separatists in Punjab even if one or 1000 cases are registered against him.

"I was arrested by Punjab Police for asking Kejriwal about his promise to act against those who dishonoured Guru Granth Sahib in the state, drug mafia and Khalistani separatists in Punjab. I was arrested by Punjab Police for asking questions to Kejriwal about his promises to act against those who dishonoured Guru Granth Sahib in Punjab and drug mafia in the state," Bagga said.

Referring to his comment for which he was arrested, Bagga said, "I raised my voice against Kejriwal for ridiculing the plight of Kashmiri Pandits. If I said that we won't let Kejriwal live peacefully until he apologised, it did not mean I wanted to kill him."

On his arrival for the first time in the party office, Bagga was welcomed by Gupta and Verma with 'laddoos'.

Gupta greeted Bagga and extended his thanks to the court, top BJP leaders and police from Delhi and Haryana who supported the fight for justice and truth. "I want to ask Kejriwal how he has changed himself although he has come to change the politics. The real face and character of Kejriwal has come before the people. Kejriwal could have used Punjab Police to act against drug mafia and separatist elements in the state but he went after Bagga for questioning him. The whole party stands with Bagga," Gupta said.

No one can defeat Bagga because he always says and does the right thing, Verma added.