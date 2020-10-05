Punjab records 857 fresh Covid-19 cases, 42 more deaths

Punjab reported 857 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking its tally to 1,18,157, while 42 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 3,603, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the state stands at 13,577, the bulletin said.

Among the districts which reported the fresh cases are Ludhiana (169), Jalandhar (147), Amritsar (138) and Patiala (77), it said.

Of the latest fatalities, 10 were reported from Ludhiana; nine from Patiala; five from Jalandhar; three each from Bathinda, Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur; two from SBS Nagar; and one each from Faridkot, Fatehgarh Sahib, Muktsar, Pathankot, Rupnagar, Sangrur and Tarn Taran, it added.

A total of 1,509 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,00,977.

Fifty-two critical patients are on ventilator support, while 315 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

So far, a total of 19,51,623 samples have been tested for Covid-19 in the state, it said.