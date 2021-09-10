Punjab Shahi Imam passes away, CM expresses grief

Singh described the Shahi Imam as a spiritual personality, who always propagated the message of love, peace and harmony amongst the masses

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Sep 10 2021, 15:27 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2021, 16:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Punjab Shahi Imam Hazrat Maulana Habib Ur Rehman Sa-ani Ludhianvi died at a private hospital in Ludhiana after a brief illness, a state government statement said here on Friday.

The 63-year-old died on Thursday night. He is survived by wife, a daughter and two sons.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh condoled the demise of the Shahi Imam.

In a condolence message, Singh described the Shahi Imam as a spiritual personality, who always propagated the message of love, peace and harmony amongst the masses.

“Shahi Imam's immense contribution in cementing the bonds of brotherhood, amity and bonhomie amongst mankind would always be remembered by one and all across the State," he said.

“A void has been created in the religious fraternity especially amongst the Muslim community, which is difficult to fill,” the chief minister said.

