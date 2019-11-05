Punjab soaks itself in spiritual zest

An entire township painted white, several round-the-clock community kitchen serving the hungry, mega tent enclaves and an increasing footfall of lakhs of devotees every day, the border state Punjab appears drenched in a sea of spirituality ahead of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary.

The celebrations coincide with the opening of the historic Kartarpur Sahib corridor link with Pakistan on November 9.

The sleepy town of Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab, which is the linkage point of the corridor just about 4 km to the revered Kartarpur shrine in Pakistan where Guru Nanak spent the last 18 years of his life, has come alive.

Hundreds of European style tents, Swiss cottages and many more have been erected to accommodate guests.

Not far away in Punjab’s Sultanpur Lodhi, the holy place where the founder of Sikhism is believed to have attained enlightenment, is about to witness a week-long spiritual spectacle beginning Tuesday. Over 22,000 houses and shops in the township have been given a coat of white. A five-star tent city has been erected on 14 acre of land by a Jaipur-based individual. Besides, three massive tent enclaves have been set up to accommodate 35,000 people in Sultanpur Lodhi.

Over 20,000 people have already registered to stay at these three tent cities.

Devotees will witness light and sound spectacles on cutting edge technology showcasing the life of the revered Sikh Guru Nanak.

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Passenger Terminal Building (PTB) on the Indian side of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor at Dera Baba Nanak on November 9.

Amarinder’s caution

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh reiterated the need to be cautious against Pakistan’s nefarious designs, on Monday.

While he did not expect Pakistan dare do any mischief through the Corridor, it was important, as a border state, for Punjab to remain on alert, the chief minister said.