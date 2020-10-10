Punjab stares at power cuts as farmers' agitation halt coal supplies

The ongoing farmers’ agitation in Punjab hit coal supply to thermal power stations and fertiliser ahead of the sowing for winter crops in the state, prompting the government to appeal to relax the stir.

As procurement of Kharif crop is in full swing in the state, the ‘rail roko’ agitation has also hit the movement of foodgrains in the state and led to a shortage of gunny bags, stocks of which have been stuck at places such as Delhi and Kolkata.

“Coal India Ltd. has stopped further loading of coal to the thermal power stations in Punjab,” a state government spokesman said adding coal rakes were unable to reach the power plants due to the agitation.

Farmers belonging to 31 organisations have been on a rail roko agitation since September 24 to oppose the Centre’s decision to enact three farm sector reform laws, a move that the ryots fear could end the MSP regime and APMC markets in the state.

“Farmers have been requested to allow the goods trains to pass through to meet critical needs to ensure the movement of foodgrains, the supply of coal and urea/DAP through special rakes in the state,” the government spokesman said.

The state’s thermal plants have already reduced their power production by almost half and were left with depleting coal supplies.

A meeting of the farmers’ organisations in Barnala on Saturday decided to continue their agitation till the Punjab government passed legislation to nullify the central laws.

The erratic power supply due to the non-availability of coal and shortage of Urea/DAP could badly hit the sowing prospects of wheat during the Rabi season 2020-21 resulting in low yield of the crop.

As many as 24,480 gunny bales have been stuck at Delhi and another 22,800 at Moradabad, leading to difficulties in packing of foodgrains procured by the central nodal agencies.

“The coal stock inventory at the thermal power stations is depleting fast and in case the agitation by farmers is prolonged, there could be power cuts,” the government spokesman said.