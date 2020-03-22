Punjab to enforce lockdown till March 31

The Punjab government on Sunday decided to enforce lockdown in the entire state till March 31 in the wake of the threat of coronavirus.

Punjab has so far reported 14 cases of coronavirus.

"Punjab government will enforce lockdown in the entire state till March 31,” a senior official told PTI here.

Eleven more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Punjab on Saturday, taking the total number of confirmed cases of the infection to 14 in the state.