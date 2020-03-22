Punjab to enforce lockdown till March 31

Punjab to enforce lockdown till March 31

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Mar 22 2020, 12:44 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2020, 12:44 ist
Sparse crowd at Golden Temple in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Amritsar. (PTI Photo)

The Punjab government on Sunday decided to enforce lockdown in the entire state till March 31 in the wake of the threat of coronavirus.

Follow latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak here

Punjab has so far reported 14 cases of coronavirus.

"Punjab government will enforce lockdown in the entire state till March 31,” a senior official told PTI here.

Eleven more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Punjab on Saturday, taking the total number of confirmed cases of the infection to 14 in the state.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Punjab
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Karnataka to close borders to tackle coronavirus spread

Karnataka to close borders to tackle coronavirus spread

Trump pushes unproven COVID-19 drug, patients stock up

Trump pushes unproven COVID-19 drug, patients stock up

Religion in conservative Mideast adapts to coronavirus

Religion in conservative Mideast adapts to coronavirus

COVID-19: Bengaluru Metro cuts running time

COVID-19: Bengaluru Metro cuts running time

 