Punjab to give Rs 2 lakh to 83 protesters arrested during Republic Day tractor rally

Reiterating his support for the ongoing farmers' protest against the Centre's farm laws, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday announced Rs 2 lakh compensation to 83 people who were arrested by Delhi Police for carrying out the tractor rally in New Delhi on Republic Day this year.

Reiterating My Govt’s stand to support the ongoing #FarmersProtest against three black farm laws, We have decided to give Rs 2 lakh compensation to 83 people arrested by Delhi Police for carrying out a tractor rally in the national capital on 26th January, 2021. — Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) November 12, 2021

Soon after his swearing-in, the Chief Minister had urged the Centre to repeal the farm laws and said his party stands firmly behind farmers agitating against the "black" farm laws.

“Together, we have to make Punjab prosperous. Punjab is primarily an agrarian state. This government is a pro-farmer government, this is Congress government,” he said.

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have been protesting against the Centre's three agri laws, which were stayed by the Supreme Court in January, at the Delhi borders since November 26 last year. Several rounds of meetings between the Centre and farmer leaders have ended in a deadlock.

Scores of farmers had clashed with the Delhi police on January 26 this year during their tractor rally. Later, many of them were arrested with some of them alleging that they had been tortured in Delhi Tihar jail.

The farmers are protesting against the passage of -- Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020.

