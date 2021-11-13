Punjab to give Rs 2L to protesters held for R-Day rally

Punjab to give Rs 2 lakh to 83 protesters arrested during Republic Day tractor rally

Scores of farmers had clashed with the Delhi police on January 26 this year during their tractor rally

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 13 2021, 08:53 ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2021, 09:08 ist
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Reiterating his support for the ongoing farmers' protest against the Centre's farm laws, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday announced Rs 2 lakh compensation to 83 people who were arrested by Delhi Police for carrying out the tractor rally in New Delhi on Republic Day this year.

Soon after his swearing-in, the Chief Minister had urged the Centre to repeal the farm laws and said his party stands firmly behind farmers agitating against the "black" farm laws.

“Together, we have to make Punjab prosperous. Punjab is primarily an agrarian state. This government is a pro-farmer government, this is Congress government,” he said.

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have been protesting against the Centre's three agri laws, which were stayed by the Supreme Court in January, at the Delhi borders since November 26 last year. Several rounds of meetings between the Centre and farmer leaders have ended in a deadlock.

Scores of farmers had clashed with the Delhi police on January 26 this year during their tractor rally. Later, many of them were arrested with some of them alleging that they had been tortured in Delhi Tihar jail.

The farmers are protesting against the passage of -- Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020.

(With PTI inuputs)

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Charanjit Singh Channi
Punjab
India News
New Delhi
Republic Day
Farmers protests
farm laws

Related videos

What's Brewing

What's next for Britney? Clues are in her own words

What's next for Britney? Clues are in her own words

DH Toon | Kangana Ranaut 'PM material'?

DH Toon | Kangana Ranaut 'PM material'?

Britney Spears's conservatorship ended after 13 years

Britney Spears's conservatorship ended after 13 years

Climate change is making Amazon birds smaller

Climate change is making Amazon birds smaller

Scientists introduce variety of red-petaled jackfruit

Scientists introduce variety of red-petaled jackfruit

Going beyond Bengaluru's 243 wards

Going beyond Bengaluru's 243 wards

Mind over matter? Long Covid study sparks controversy

Mind over matter? Long Covid study sparks controversy

 