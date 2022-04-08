Punjabi singer caught for running extortion racket

Punjabi singer caught for running extortion racket

Harbir Singh Sohal, who has recorded some songs, was allegedly involved in an extortion racket run from Australia and Canada

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 08 2022, 19:07 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2022, 19:07 ist
Sohal was absconding from the day the two ASIs were killed by Bhullar and Jassi, police said. Credit: iStock Images

Police have arrested a Punjabi singer, described as a close associate of slain gangster Jaipal Bhullar, and recovered two pistols and some ammunition from him, officials said on Friday.

Harbir Singh Sohal, who has recorded some songs, was allegedly involved in an extortion racket run from Australia and Canada, they said.

Police recovered two Chinese pistols, three magazines, 50 live cartridges and four 9mm pistol magazines from Sohal's possession, they said.

Sohal and his aide Amritpal Singh alias Satta used to collect money after their handlers in Australia and Canada made extortion calls to people here, said police.

In 2021, Bhullar and his accomplice Jaspreet Singh Jassi were shot dead in an encounter in Kolkata in connection with the killing of two Assistant Sub-inspectors (ASI) in Jagraon in Ludhiana.

Sohal was absconding from the day the two ASIs were killed by Bhullar and Jassi, police said.

Police at a press conference on Friday claimed that Sohal was also involved in the killing of the two ASIs.

According to police, Bhullar also bought land in Khanna city of Ludhiana under Sohal's name.

Mohan Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said police received information that Sohal and Singh were hiding in Kharar.

During a raid, police nabbed Sohal but Singh managed to escape, the SSP said. 

