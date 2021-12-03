Punjab's border districts on high alert after cops find another set of explosives

Two days after the police seized a kilogram of RDX from Punjab's Dinanagar, a tiffin bomb and four hand grenades were recovered in Gurdaspur district, officials said on Friday.

Earlier this week, two terror modules sponsored by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence were busted in Gurdaspur, they said.

During a check at T-Point near Salempur Araiyan village on Thursday, Station House Officer Sadar Gurdaspur found a suspicious sack in the bushes on the side of a road. On checking, he found hand grenades and a tiffin bomb concealed in it, Director General of Police (DGP) Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota said, adding the bomb detection and disposal teams were asked to diffuse the explosives.

Keeping in view the recent recoveries of RDX, hand grenades and pistols from the border district, “Strong static and shifting 'Nakas' have been laid in the entire district by all SHOs under the supervision of gazetted officers,” Sahota said.

The Punjab Police, especially the border district police forces, are on high alert and night duty domination operations are being carried out on the directions of Deputy Chief Minister Sukjhinder Singh Randhawa, the DGP said.

Several ADGP rank officers are deputed to personally supervise the night domination operations in border districts, he said in a statement.

