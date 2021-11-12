Punjab's voters least satisfied with their govt's performance: Survey

Of the five states going to the polls in 2022, Punjab has the least satisfied voters at 56.4 per cent in terms of their state governments performance, as per the ABP-C-Voter-IANS 5-State Snap Poll.

Punjab is followed by the BJP-ruled states of Uttarakhand (41.2 per cent), Manipur (39.3 per cent), Uttar Pradesh (29.7 per cent) and Goa (17.4 per cent).

On the other hand, voters in Uttar Pradesh are the most satisfied with their current government of the five states at 44.8 per cent.

Both Manipur and Goa have the most satisfied voters at 34.1 per cent, followed by Uttarakhand and Punjab at 33 and 12.7 per cent, respectively.

A total of 42.5 per cent of the surveyed voters in Goa have gone with the 'satisfied to some extent' category, followed by 26.6 per cent voters in Manipur, 24.5 per cent in Uttarakhand, 22.1 per cent in Uttar Pradesh and 20 per cent in Punjab.

As many as 10.9 per cent of the voters in Punjab have gone with the option of 'can't say'. Similarly, 5.7 per cent in Goa, 3.3 per cent in Uttar Pradesh, 1.3 per cent in Uttarakhand have followed Punjab's suit.

Zero per cent of the surveyed masses in Manipur have gone with the neutral option.

The five-state snap poll was conducted with a sample size of 107193 across 690 seats with a margin of error of +/- 3% to +/- 5%

