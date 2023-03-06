Puri asks officials to revisit provision of Metro Act to protect properties from attachment

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has directed the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry officials to revisit a Metro Railways Act provision to ensure no properties or bank accounts of the metro can be attached ever.

The Minister direction came following the Delhi High Court asked the Centre to decide on the issue of granting sanction for attaching moveable and immovable assets of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for paying the unpaid amount of arbitral award to Reliance Infrastructure-promoted Delhi Airport Metro Express Private Limited (DAMEPL).

Puri, while refusing to give permission to attach properties of Delhi Metro, also said that the metro is a lifeline of Delhi and the National Capital Region with the livelihood of lakhs of people depending on it.

"I also direct the division to revisit section 89 of the Metro Act, 2002, and amend the same to make it absolute, so that no attachment of its properties or bank accounts or any assets or operations can ever be carried out," Puri said.

On February 27, the Delhi High Court asked the Centre to decide on whether it proposes to grant sanction for the attachment of movable and immovable assets of DMRC for paying the arbitral award.

Earlier, the court had noted the total amount of the award with interest till February 14, 2022, was Rs 8,009.38 crore. Out of this, a sum of Rs 1,678.42 crore has been paid so far by the DMRC and Rs 6,330.96 crore is still due.

The court also asked the Centre and the AAP government in Delhi to make an endeavour to speedily resolve the impasse over the unpaid arbitral award.

The DMRC had told the court it has requested the Centre and the city government for paying over Rs 3,500 crore each as interest-free subordinate debt for repayment of the unpaid arbitral award.