Pushback vehicle catches fire at Delhi airport

The airport functioning was not impacted die to the incident

  • Jun 04 2022, 21:03 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A pushback vehicle of Air India SATS Airport Services caught fire in the apron area of Delhi airport on Friday, trigerring panic but no damage was done.

The incident took place on Friday at 5.20 PM and fire tenders were rushed to the area. The blaze was doused in five minutes.

There were concerns as the vehicle that caught fire was near a parked aircraft. However, there was no damage to the aircraft.

