Putin wishes Murmu, Modi on Republic Day, hails India's contributions

He said that India was making a significant contribution in ensuring international peace and security on the global stage

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 26 2023, 18:02 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2023, 18:03 ist
Vladimir Putin, Drupadi Murmu, Narendra Modi. Credit: Reuters Photo, PTI Photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday sent his wishes to his Indian counterpart Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 74th Republic Day, hailing India's achievements in various fields.

In a statement issued by the Russian President's office, he said that India was making a significant contribution in ensuring international peace and security on the global stage.

Putin was quoted as saying in the statement that India's achievements in the economic, social, scientific, technological and other spheres are widely known.

"Your country is making a substantial contribution to ensuring international stability and security and to addressing vital issues on the regional and global agenda," he said.

"We set a high value on the relations of privileged strategic partnership between our states," he said, expressing confidence that "by working together we can ensure the continued growth of mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in all areas. This undoubtedly meets the fundamental interests of the friendly peoples of Russia and India".

