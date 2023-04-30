Badrinath: Plaint filed over donations through QR codes

QR codes for donation appear near Badrinath, Kedarnath; temple committee files complaint

The chairman of the temple committee said so far applications like Paytm are not being used by the temple committee

PTI
PTI, Dehradun ,
  • Apr 30 2023, 22:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2023, 22:56 ist
Devotees arrive to offer prayers at the Badrinath Temple after its doors opened, in Chamoli district, Thursday, April 27, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

The Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee on Sunday filed a complaint with the police demanding an inquiry into the installation of boards asking devotees for donations through QR codes in the temples.

Temple committee chairman Ajendra Ajay said in a statement issued here that the boards near the temples asking for donations through quick response (QR) codes were not put up by them.

Also Read: Badrinath opens for pilgrims, first puja done on behalf of PM Modi

He said these boards were found installed on the day of the opening of the doors of both the 'dhams' and were removed on the same day when it came to the notice of the officials of the committee.

Ajay said the officials of the temple committee first investigated the matter at their own level and after that filed a complaint in this regard at the Kedarnath police post and the police station in Badrinath on Sunday, demanding an inquiry into the matter.

The chairman of the temple committee said so far applications like Paytm are not being used by the temple committee.

The doors of Kedarnath Dham were opened for devotees on April 25 and that of Badrinath temple on April 27.

India News
Badrinath
Kedarnath
QR code

