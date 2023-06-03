Quadcopter crashes in J&K village, probe launched

Quadcopter crashes in village in J&K's Udhampur, matter being probed

The incident was reported from Neeli Nallaha village in the district around 7 pm

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Jun 03 2023, 21:22 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2023, 21:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

An unidentified quadcopter crashed in a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Saturday, official sources said.

The incident was reported from Neeli Nallaha village in the district around 7 pm, they said.

Police and officials of security agencies have rushed to the spot to investigate the matter, the sources said.

India News
Jammu and Kashmir

