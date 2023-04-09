Education that values culture is 'meaningful': UP CM

Quality education that values culture, tradition and nationalism alone is 'meaningful': Adityanath

Adityanath was addressing the inaugural ceremony of a private school

PTI
PTI, Gorakhpur,
  • Apr 09 2023, 17:42 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2023, 17:42 ist
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Credit: PTI File Photo

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said quality education that values culture, tradition and nationalism alone is 'meaningful'.

He further said it was the responsibility of educational institutions to inform students about the government schemes that can help them achieve their goals.

Adityanath was addressing the inaugural ceremony of a private school here.

According to a press statement issued by the government, he said, "Quality education that values culture, tradition and nationality, alone is meaningful."

Also Read: India's traditional medicinal systems poised to make a significant leap: UP CM Adityanath

Adityanath said when the whole world was battered by Covid-19, India came up with the new National Education Policy, which opened doors of possibilities.

The chief minister said Indian scholars have always stressed that knowledge should be accepted from everywhere, adding that the centres of education should be such that paves the way for all-round development of students rather than creating long queues of unemployed degree and certificate holders.

He also emphasised the importance of sensible use of technology in education, pointing out that though knowledge of technology is very important in today's world, one must not become its slave. Technology should be used as a medium for public welfare and nation's growth, Adityanath added.

The chief minister added that Gorakhpur is a big centre of education, medical treatment, employment and business for the people of eastern Uttar Pradesh as well as bordering Bihar and Nepal.

India is changing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the chief minister said, adding that a new India has emerged in the last nine years.

"The ability of a leader is tested during challenging times. During Covid-19, when the whole world was in a state of confusion, India rose to the challenge and presented a model before the world," he added.

The chief minister said Pakistan has a population of 22-23 cores and yet people are begging for bread in the country. "On the other hand, India has been giving free rations to 80 crore people for the last three years. It is a reflection of the will power of today's leadership," he added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Uttar Pradesh
Yogi Adityanath
Coronavirus
Covid-19
NEP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ajinkya Rahane expresses desire to play Tests again

Ajinkya Rahane expresses desire to play Tests again

Preity Zinta claims she was harassed in Mumbai

Preity Zinta claims she was harassed in Mumbai

Bengaluru faces mosquito menace due to climate change

Bengaluru faces mosquito menace due to climate change

Taiwan: Chinese fishing crews navigate troubled waters

Taiwan: Chinese fishing crews navigate troubled waters

PM in Mysuru for 50 years of Project Tiger

PM in Mysuru for 50 years of Project Tiger

 