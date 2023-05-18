Rabri Devi appears before ED in land-for-jobs case

Rabri Devi appears before ED for questioning in land-for-jobs case

The 68-year-old Devi, wife of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, is recording her statement in this case under the PMLA

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 18 2023, 13:06 ist
  • updated: May 18 2023, 13:06 ist
Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Rabri Devi arrives at Enforcement Directorate (ED) office to appear for questioning in connection with the land-for-jobs case, in New Delhi, Thursday, May 18, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi on Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate here for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged land-for-jobs scam, official sources said.

The 68-year-old Devi, wife of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, is recording her statement in this case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Rabri Devi's children, including Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and MP daughter Misa Bharti, have been questioned by the federal agency in this case in the recent past.

The money laundering case stems from a CBI FIR.

The ED had carried out searches in this case sometime back and seized "unaccounted cash" of Rs 1 crore and detected proceeds of crime worth Rs 600 crore.

The alleged scam pertains to the period when Lalu Prasad was the railway minister in the UPA-1 government.

It is alleged by the agencies that during the period 2004-09, various persons were appointed to Group D positions in various zones of the Indian Railways, and in lieu, the persons concerned transferred their land to the family members of Lalu Prasad.

Rabri Devi
Bihar
Enforcement Directorate
India News
Money Laundering Act
Tejashwi Yadav
Misa Bharti
lalu prasad
CBI

