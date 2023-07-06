RAC staff shoots self dead near Akshardham Mandir post

RAC staff shoots himself dead near Akshardham Mandir post

He shot himself using an SLR (self-loading rifle).

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 06 2023, 16:30 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2023, 16:30 ist
A view of the Akshardham Mandir in Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

A 45-year-old RAC staff on Thursday allegedly died by suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon near Akshardham Mandir in east Delhi, police said.

A suicide note has also been recovered, they said.

Police received information Thursday morning that a Rajasthan Armed Constabulary staff has shot himself dead using an SLR (self-loading rifle) at booth number 1, Akshardham Mandir post near the metro station, a senior police officer said.

Read | Murder accused held after shootout in Delhi's Rohini

After reaching the spot, the person was found dead in a sitting position on the ground with SLR on his body and an injury on his neck, the officer said. He was identified as Dinesh Kumar, a resident of Alwar district in Rajasthan, he added.

Police's crime team and forensic team also inspected the spot. The body has been sent to LBS mortuary, police said. Family members of the deceased have been informed, they said.

A suicide note has been recovered which is being examined and accordingly legal action would be taken, police added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

How is animal world suffering from climate change?

How is animal world suffering from climate change?

Haryana allows restaurants to open 24×7

Haryana allows restaurants to open 24×7

Assam designer shows local culture through 'toy story'

Assam designer shows local culture through 'toy story'

Bengaluru to Mumbai — how cities can tackle flooding

Bengaluru to Mumbai — how cities can tackle flooding

Netflix premiere of Sudip Sharma's 'Kohrra' on July 15

Netflix premiere of Sudip Sharma's 'Kohrra' on July 15

MP CM Chouhan washes feet of urination incident victim

MP CM Chouhan washes feet of urination incident victim

Soil health crisis: Reforms needed for sustainability

Soil health crisis: Reforms needed for sustainability

 