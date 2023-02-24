Radical preacher's aide to be released after Punjab court order

Amritpal's aide to release after Punjab court's order

PTI
PTI, Amritsar,
  • Feb 24 2023, 14:15 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2023, 14:22 ist
'Waris Punjab De' founder Amritpal Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

A court in Punjab's Ajnala on Friday ordered the release of radical preacher Amritpal Singh's aide Lovepreet Singh in a kidnapping case, a day after supporters of the leader stormed a police station here demanding his release.

Inspector General of Police, Amitsar, Border Range, Monish Chawla told PTI over phone that the court has accepted the discharge application and Lovepreet Singh was being released.

The preacher's supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, had broken though barricades and stormed into a police station complex here on Thursday, demanding that Lovepreet Singh alias Toofan, be released.

Three policemen were hurt during the clash, officials said.

Earlier in the day, Amritsar Rural's Superintendent of Police Satinder Singh told reporters that they (Amritpal side) have given evidence, according to which he (Lovepreet Singh), was not present at the spot, referring to the alleged kidnapping incident.

Also Read: Ajnala incident can have grave ramifications: Amarinder Singh

"They gave the evidence on Thursday. On the basis of that he is being discharged through the court," said the SSP. As of now, the situation is peaceful and under control, he said in response to a question.

Amritpal Singh, who heads an organisation called 'Waris Punjab De', had on Thursday issued an "ultimatum" for the release of his supporter. A case was registered against Amritpal Singh and his 30 supporters for allegedly kidnapping and thrashing Barinder Singh, a resident of Chamkaur Sahib in Rupnagar district.

Barinder Singh, in his complaint, had told police that Amritpal Singh's associates had abducted him from Ajnala and took him to an unknown place where he was brutally thrashed.

India News
Indian Politics
Amritpal Singh
Punjab

