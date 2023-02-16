Radio Sharda connects displaced Kashmiri Pandits in India, 108 countries to their roots

A Jammu-based community radio station, 'Radio Sharda', has become a thread to connect the displaced Kashmiri Pandits to their roots and culture.

Run mostly in the Kashmiri language, Radio Sharda 90.4 FM has become a 'household name' in every Kashmiri Hindu family.

"We are connecting Kashmiri Pandits living in India and 108 other countries through this community radio station. It is a household name in the community because of its programmes on Kashmiri culture, history, music, bhajans and issues confronting the community", Founder Director Radio Sharda, Ramesh Hangloo told PTI.

Radio Sharda runs with the slogan Booziv Te Khosh Rooziv, which means "Listen and be happy", thereby becoming the voice of the community in exile, Hangloo said.

Kashmiri Pandits who were forced to leave their home after the spread of terrorism in the valley in 1990, have found a voice through the radio as it speaks not just about their culture but about their issues too, he said.

"Those who get uprooted need to be connected to their roots and our service helps them with that," he said.

Radio Sharda began airing in December 2011 to connect the Kashmiri Pandit community with their roots and preserve, promote and propagate culture, music, and knowledge about Kashmir among the next generation of Kashmiri Pandits.

"It began operating nearly 12 years ago to preserve the culture of the displaced Kashmiri Pandits. It is available online in 108 countries. It is also very popular in the Kashmir valley", he said.

"I bought a radio especially to hear Radio Sharda. It gives me peace of mind. I switch on Radio Sharda at 7 am every day to hear Kashmiri bhajans and other programs afterwards", an 82-year-old listener, Avtar Krishen Bhat told PTI.

It brings old memories of Kashmir back to my mind and feels that I am still living in my home in the valley, Avtar said.

Like him, the young Kashmiri Pandits listen to community radio's Kashmiri songs.

"I love its foundation slogan - Booziv Te Khosh Rooziv. I switch to mobile to cherish Kashmiri songs on this platform", a 19-year Kashmiri Pandit student Shivansh Raina said.

The radio also acts as an information dissemination centre. The Kashmiri Pandits who stay away from home had contacted the radio station to get information about their kin in the valley after the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 and during the Kashmir floods in 2014, Hangloo said.

The radio station, which bagged two national awards for Community Radio in 2018 and 2019, has never restricted its transmission since the beginning of its operation.

The radio will be airing a 'live herath' pooja on the occasion of Maha Shivratri aka Herath in Kashmir which will be celebrated on February 17-18. It is an annual festival and is considered one of the most auspicious days among the believers of the faith.

While the significance of the festival changes from place to place, for Kashmiri Hindus, it is the day of the divine wedding of Lord Shiva with Mata Parvati called Harratri.