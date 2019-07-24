Rahul Bose goes nuts over two bananas billed for Rs 442

A banana in grocery stores would normally cost not more than Rs 5, but Bollywood actor Rahul Bose was in for a rude shock in Chandigarh when he was served two bananas for a whopping Rs 442.50 at a posh hotel in the city.

Bose was in Chandigarh shooting for his upcoming tinsel town flick when the incident happened. He checked in a suite in Chandigarh’s posh J W Marriot in Sector 35.

After a workout in the hotel gymnasium, Bose said that he ordered for a pair of bananas which cost him Rs 442.50. “Well done JW Marriot, Chandigarh,” Bose said sarcastically in a video he uploaded to highlight the obnoxious pricing of bananas.

Bose took to twitter to highlight the incident.

The bananas served in the room were listed as “fruit platter” in the bill.

After the incident, Bose said, “You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn’t harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at J W Marriott Chandigarh.” Apparently disgusted by the ridiculous pricing of the bananas, Bose decided not to let it pass off without some bit of embarrassment for the elite hotel with his message loaded with sarcasm.

Bose started off by shooting a video of his suite where he had checked-in in Chandigarh. He shot the video saying the hotel suite was beautiful.

“Suite where they give you all these elegant freebees, these elegant chocolate cookies and these beautiful flowers. God knows how much do these beautiful flowers cost. But guess what. I ordered for two bananas while I was working out in the gym. Off course I got the bananas, but check the bill,” Bose said while zooming the bill amount of Rs 442.50 charged to him for two bananas.

“They’re just too good for me. Well done JW Marriot, Chandigarh,” he signed off.