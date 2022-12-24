Rahul halts Yatra; gives way to ambulance near hospital

Rahul Gandhi halts Yatra to give way to ambulance near Apollo hospital

Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Gandhi entered Delhi from the Badarpur border in Haryana in the morning

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 24 2022, 11:38 ist
  • updated: Dec 24 2022, 11:38 ist
Credit: Special Arrangement

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday stopped his Bharat Jodo Yatra near Apollo hospital here to give way to an ambulance.

He halted for a while to let the ambulance pass. He also asked fellow Yatris to give way to the ambulance.

This incident occurred near Apollo hospital in the national capital at around 8:30 am

Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Gandhi entered Delhi from the Badarpur border in Haryana in the morning.

The Yatra will cover a distance of 23 km in Delhi starting from Badarpur Border and will end near Red Fort.

It will pass through Ashram Chowk, Nizamuddin, India Gate, ITO, Red Fort and Raj Ghat. The Yatra took a two-hour break at the Ashram Chowk before proceeding to Red Fort.

Bharat Jodo Yatra has already covered nearly 3,000 km and will cover 12 states travelling a total of 3,570 km before culminating in Jammu and Kashmir in January end. 

India News
Bharat Jodo Yatra
Congress
Rahul Gandhi
Delhi

