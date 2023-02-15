Rahul Gandhi in Kashmir on 'personal visit'

PTI
PTI, Gulmarg,
  • Feb 15 2023, 17:09 ist
  • updated: Feb 15 2023, 17:09 ist
Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in this skiing resort in north Kashmir on Wednesday and party sources said he is on a two-day personal visit.

Gandhi, who completed his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar two weeks ago, was once again in his now-trademark T-shirt, as he stopped for a brief period in Tangmarg town while on his way to Gulmarg skiing resort, 52 km from Srinagar.

The former AICC president refused to take questions from the media. "Namaskar" was all he said when he was asked to comment.

Pradesh Congress Committee sources said Gandhi is on a personal visit and is likely to attend a private function in the valley.

The sources did not divulge the details of his programme.

