Rahul pays tributes to jawans killed in Pulwama attack

Rahul Gandhi pays tributes to CRPF jawans martyred in Pulwama terror attack

The Yatra, which is heading towards Srinagar, stopped briefly to pay homage to the slain CRPF personnel

PTI
PTI, Lethpora ,
  • Jan 28 2023, 14:24 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2023, 14:24 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday paid floral tributes to the 40 CRPF personnel killed in a car bomb blast in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district in 2019.

Gandhi, who is in the last leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, laid a flower bouquet at the spot where the CRPF bus was blown up by a Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway four years ago.

The Yatra, which is heading towards Srinagar, stopped briefly to pay homage to the slain CRPF personnel.

The Gandhi-led foot march started from Kanyakumari on September 7 and it will conclude in Srinagar on January 30.

