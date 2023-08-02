Rahul visits Azadpur Mandi, meets vegetable vendors

Rahul Gandhi visits Azadpur Mandi, meets vegetable vendors

The visit comes days after he met some farmers planting paddy in their fields in Haryana's Sonipat district and met some women farm labourers.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 02 2023, 01:09 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2023, 01:09 ist
'I met everyone and asked about their work, their problems, rising prices and held discussions with them and learnt about their future aspirations,' he said. Credit: Instagram/@rahulgandhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday morning visited the Azadpur Mandi in the national capital and met some vegetable and fruit vendors there.

Gandhi shared the video of his visit on Instagram.

"Today, visited one of India's largest vegetable market Azadpur Mandi and met the traders and sellers there. I met everyone and asked about their work, their problems, rising prices and held discussions with them and learnt about their future aspirations," he said in Hindi on Instagram.

In a short video later also shared by the Congress, Gandhi is seen walking through the crowded market, shaking hands and exchanging pleasantries with people there.

The visit comes days after he met some farmers planting paddy in their fields in Haryana's Sonipat district and met some women farm labourers, whom he later invited them over to his mother's residence.

Gandhi had shared food with some 30-odd women farmers from Haryana, with his mother Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also joining them.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Rahul Gandhi
Congress

Related videos

What's Brewing

Rahul visits Azadpur Mandi, meets vegetable vendors

Rahul visits Azadpur Mandi, meets vegetable vendors

Meet Ola Electric's latest employee: A dog named Bijlee

Meet Ola Electric's latest employee: A dog named Bijlee

Assam: In a first, Himalayan vultures bred in captivity

Assam: In a first, Himalayan vultures bred in captivity

3 held for gang-raping B'luru student over many months

3 held for gang-raping B'luru student over many months

'Indira had good relation with many RSS leaders but...'

'Indira had good relation with many RSS leaders but...'

Indian-American fired for talking to dying kin in Hindi

Indian-American fired for talking to dying kin in Hindi

AI girlfriend apps fuelling unhealthy expectations?

AI girlfriend apps fuelling unhealthy expectations?

 