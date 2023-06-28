Rahul visits motorcycle mechanics' workshops in Delhi

Rahul Gandhi visits motorcycle mechanics' workshops in Delhi's Karol Bagh

Learning from the hands that turn the wrenches, and keep the wheels of Bharat moving, Gandhi said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 28 2023, 01:19 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2023, 01:19 ist
Rahul Gandhi at motorcycle repair shop. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited motorcycle mechanics' workshops in Karol Bagh here on Tuesday and interacted with them.

Gandhi posted pictures of his interaction with the mechanics on Facebook and wrote: "Learning from the hands that turn the wrenches, and keep the wheels of Bharat moving."

Also Read |  Rahul to visit violence-hit Manipur from June 29-30

The Congress also shared pictures on Facebook of the former party chief working on motorcycles and interacting with the mechanics.

"These hands create India. The grease on these clothes is our pride and self respect. Only a people's hero works to encourage them. Shri Rahul Gandhi with bike mechanics at Karol Bagh in Delhi. 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' continues...," the opposition party said in a post on the social media platform.

