Rahul gets an earful from CWC members

If Rahul Gandhi had given a tongue-lashing to party leaders at a meeting of the Congress Working Committee on May 25, before offering to quit as Congress President, it was his turn now to get an earful from the party.

Though the tone and tenor of the members was more of cajoling him in sticking to the top party post, it was Rahul's turn to hear the views of the party leaders before turning down their request to withdraw the resignation.

“Sir, here is a patient who needs urgent treatment from an allopathic doctor. You are the only one around. And now you are saying get a veterinary doctor to treat the patient? How will this work out,” Srinivas B V, the newly-appointed interim president of the Indian Youth Congress said at the CWC meeting on Saturday.

Srinivas' veterinary doctor analogy left the CWC members in splits.

The meeting also had its poignant moments when Rahul asked the CWC members what it something happens to him, turning down requests from them to continue in the top party post.

Other members also asked Rahul to reconsider his resignation offer stressing that the party needed him to lead the ideological fight against the RSS-BJP.

At one point when former Congress President Sonia Gandhi referred to reports in a section of the media about presidential hopefuls and the leaders burst out saying they were not interested in the top party post but wanted Rahul to continue.

The names of Mukul Wasnik, Mallikarjun Kharge, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sachin Pilot were doing the rounds as possible successors to Rahul. Kharge, Scindia and Wasnik are members of the CWC.

“The CWC members in the meeting said that the voice of a strong opposition needs to be heard and that (voice) is of Rahul Gandhi,” Congress' chief spokesman Randeep Surjewala told reporters.

He said Rahul thanked the CWC members for the confidence showed by them in him, but stuck to his decision to step down as party president.

The Congress Working Committee had a brief meeting on Saturday morning and later split into five groups to seek the views of leaders from different states about their choice for Congress President.

The CWC was scheduled to re-convene at 8:00 p.m. to take a final call on Rahul's successor.