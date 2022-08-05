Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi detained amid Congress protest against inflation

Congress MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, were detained just outside the Parliament while leaders like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were picked from near party headquarters as they marched towards Rashtrapati Bhavan and Prime Minister's residence as part of the party's nationwide protest against price rise, GST hike on essential items and unemployment.

A Congress leader said at least 64 MPs were detained by police and taken to Kingsway Camp police station in North Delhi.

The protest echoed inside Parliament too as Congress MPs wearing black rushed to the Well of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha when the Parliament assembled, leading to brief adjournments. Congress had announced 'Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan' and 'Prime Minister's House gherao' as part of their protest.

Before heading out to Rashtrapati Bhavan, Congress president Sonia Gandhi led a protest inside the Parliament House complex with MPs raising slogans against the Modi government. As MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, marched to Rashtrapati Bhavan, police stopped them at Vijay Chowk, just outside Parliament, and taken into custody. While Sonia did not join the march, Rahul and other MPs were detained.

"Democracy is a memory," Rahul tweeted with pictures he clicked minutes after he and other were detained.

Democracy is a memory. pic.twitter.com/CnobQwSm44 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 5, 2022

Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "Ever since Congress President announced Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra almost three months back, Dhamki-jeevi has intensified his toxic politics of vendetta and intimidation against the Congress party and its leadership. It is not a coincidence."

Besides Rahul, others who were detained included Mallikarjun Kharge, K C Venugopal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Manickam Tagore, Gaurav Gogoi, Jothimani, Ramya Haridas, Hibi Eden and Benny Behanan.

Arrested Again ! This time protesting inflation. pic.twitter.com/aav8SzLnF7 — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) August 5, 2022

"Our job is to resist these forces, our job is to ensure that democracy in India is protected, our job is to raise the issues of people. We are doing that," Rahul told reporters at Vijay Chowk as he alleged that some of the party MPs were even "beaten up" by police.

Priyanka Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot led the protest at the party headquarters. They took out a march towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence and Priyanka was dragged into a vehicle by women police personnel.

A video showed Ramya Haridas and S Jothimani, both MPs, were dragged into a bus by police personnel near Vijay Chowk.