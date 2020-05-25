Rail Bhavan to be closed for two days after fifth staffer tests positive for coronavirus

Rail Bhavan, the headquarters of Ministry of Railways, will be closed for two days, May 26 and 27, for sanitisation after one more employee tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

With several employees working in the Railway Board testing positive, the offices in the building will remain shut on May 26 and May 27, while fourth floor will be closed till May 29. The sanitisation will be carried out in the entire building. During this period employees will work from home, according to an order.

This is second time that the Rail Bhavan was closed for sanitisation. On May 13 and 14, the building was closed after some of its employees working in the building tested positive.

With the addition of one more staffer in the Rail Bhavan building testing positive on Monday, the number of employees testing positive for coronavirus in same building rose to five in less than two weeks.

"The employee came to office last on May 19 and tested positive today," said an official in Rail Bhavan.

On Sunday, a senior officer posted in the same building tested positive and 14 other officials who worked with her are under home quarantine.

Earlier, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff working in Rail Bhavan tested positive. Another senior officer working on cadre restructuring of the Railway Protection Force Service also tested positive. She last came to work on May 13.

A langur handler working under a contractor and tasked to chase away monkeys in the Rail Bhavan tested positive earlier.