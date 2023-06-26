Railway forms panel to probe teacher's electrocution at New Delhi station

The Northern Railways has formed a committee to probe the incident at the New Delhi Railway station complex where a woman teacher died of electrocution.

“A committee has also been formed to probe the incident and find the cause of the incident. Necessary action will be taken and those found guilty will be taken to task,” Northern Railway spokesperson Deepak Kumar said here.

“A detailed inquiry will be conducted and the guilty will be punished. A system is also being set in place to ensure the non-occurrence of such incidents in the future,” he added.

The incident took place on Sunday morning near gate number 1 when 34-year-old Sakshi Ahuja, along with her family, was on her way to board a train to Chandigarh. She was with her father, mother, brother, sister, and two children at the time of the incident. She used to live with her family in Preet Vihar, Delhi and was a teacher at a school in the national capital.

As per a preliminary inquiry, Ahuja was walking towards the station in the rain when she lost her balance. She grabbed an electricity pole to break her fall and came in contact with some exposed wires lying on the spot.

The Railways is responsible for the maintenance of all electrical installations on its premises, officials said.

Separately, the Delhi Police on Monday said it has written to the divisional railway manager asking who was responsible for the maintenance so that suitable action can be taken.

It has also asked the Central Electricity Authority of India to inspect the site at the New Delhi Railway Station complex where a woman teacher died of electrocution and give its opinion about how the incident may have occurred, an official said.