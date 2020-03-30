Railway hospital ready to treat coronavirus patients

To fight against COVID-19, Indian Railways is working on prepare all its hospitals to equip to treat coronavirus hit patients.

Railways has 125 hospitals spread across the country and of that more than 70 are being planned to be kept ready to be for any contingency as and when required. Efforts are being made to designate dedicated COVID-19 wards or floors in these hospitals. Approximately 6500 hospital beds are being made ready to meet the possible needs of patients, said railways in a statement.

The railways is planning to initially modify 5000 passenger coaches to meet the requirement of any possible exigency of keeping some corona patients in isolation as and when required by the government. These coaches would be equipped with basic facilities needed for isolation as per medical guidelines.

Coaches are also going to be equipped with mosquito nets, charging points for mobiles & laptops, space for paramedics, etc. These coaches would be prepared zone wise.

The Railway Board already given a go-ahead to Zonal heads to explore the possibility of hiring doctors and paramedics from the outside and also to re-employ retired railway doctors as a temporary measure to meet the increased requirement of medical supervision and assist the authorities in charge of COVID -19 control management in the region, said the statement.