Railway Ministry offices in Delhi closed for half day today in tribute to Suresh Angadi

The Ministry of Railways has closed all its offices located in the national capital today afternoon as a mark of respect to Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi who died due to Covid-19.

The Railway Board, Rail Bhavan and all establishments of Ministry of Railways will be closed on the afternoon of September 24, a circular by Ministry of Railways read.

Earlier, a condolence meeting was held at Karnataka Bhavan in Delhi that was attended by Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar, Housing Minister V Somanna, Karnataka MPs and officers.

Family members tried to take the body to Belagavi for last rites, however, due to Covid-19 protocol, it has been decided that rituals would be held at Delhi only. The last rites will be held at 4 pm at Lingayat Rudrabhumi at Dwaraka.

As per protocol, the body will be directly brought from AIIMS to Dwaraka. Only close relatives will be allowed at the final rites site, according to officials.