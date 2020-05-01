Railway passenger services suspended till May 17

Railway passenger services suspended till May 17 amid coronavirus lockdown

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 01 2020, 22:23 ist
  • updated: May 01 2020, 22:23 ist

The railways on Friday said all its passenger services will remain suspended till May 17.

However, it will run special trains for migrants and others stranded across the country due to the ongoing lockdown.

"In continuation of the measures taken in the wake of COVID-19, it has been decided that the cancellation of all passenger train services on Indian Railways shall be extended till May 17, 2020. 

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

"However, movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places shall be carried out by 'Shramik' special trains, as required by the state governments, in terms of the guidelines issued by the MHA," the national transporter said in a statement.

Freight and parcel train operations shall continue, as at present, it added.

The government on Friday extended the nationwide lockdown till May 17.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Indian Railways
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus locckdown
Ministry of Home Affairs

What's Brewing

RBI Governor to hold meeting with bank chiefs

RBI Governor to hold meeting with bank chiefs

Reliance Jio to bring Zoom-alternative JioMeet app soon

Reliance Jio to bring Zoom-alternative JioMeet app soon

COVID-19: PPE use may cause serious skin injuries

COVID-19: PPE use may cause serious skin injuries

Japan hotels get robot greeters for COVID-19 patients

Japan hotels get robot greeters for COVID-19 patients

 