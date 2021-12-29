Railway to implement HMIS facility in all hospitals

In order to give hassle-free health care services to its employees and pensioners, Indian Railways has implemented Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) in all its 695 hospitals and health units across the country.

RailTel, the Central Government PSU of the Ministry of Railways, executed the project in record time.

The HMIS is an integrated clinical information system with the basic objective of improved hospital administration and patient healthcare. This aims to ensure an improved experience for hospital administration and patients.

HMIS patient mobile app has been launched for ensuring easy information access to patients related to their OPD registrations, doctor prescriptions, lab reports, self-registration, drug availability, lab test availability, specialty availability etc.

"HMIS is another important step in the country’s journey towards digital transformation which will have a positive impact on the lives of more than 75 lakh railwaymen, pensioners and their families," Puneet Chawla, CMD, RailTel said.

The HMIS implementation on a pilot basis was started in December 2020 and implemented in two phases which have just been completed in all hospitals/health units of Indian Railways, said the statement.

