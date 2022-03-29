Railways conducts successful trial run of electric train in Kashmir

The Northern Railways Monday held a successful trial run of the electric train from Budgam to Baramulla in Kashmir.

The Railway authorities intend to electrify the 138-kilometre intra-Kashmir Banihal-Baramulla rail link in a phased manner.

While sharing the news on Twitter, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw posted a video of the trial run. “Successful trial of electric train between Budgam- Baramulla section in J&K. MissionElectrification (sic),” he tweeted.

Successful trial of electric train between Budgam- Baramulla section in J&K.#MissionElectrification pic.twitter.com/0Vgzdm96ZX — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) March 28, 2022

On a normal day, at least 15 pairs of the train run regularly from Baramulla in north Kashmir to Banihal in Jammu region and carry almost 30,000 passengers, including students and employees.

The overhead electrification for the train service was started in June 2019 and was scheduled to be completed by June 2021. However, the work on the project started only last year as delay occurred due to the Covid-19 pandemic, an official said.

The total route length for electrification is 137.73 kilometres with three main substations of Qazigund, Budgam and Baramulla from where power will be supplied to the overhead equipment of the rail line, he said and added there would be ten power switching stations in the Banihal- Baramulla section.

According to the experts electrification is economical and is 40 per cent lower than when compared to running the railways on diesel. The electric poles would be erected after every 400-420 meters and it would be more eco-friendly compared to running railways on fuel, they said.

The government of India plans to connect Kashmir to Kanyakumari through train service and work on the project has been going on for years. However, it has been delayed due to several reasons which include hilly terrain where the train has to pass.

The intra-Kashmir train was flagged off by then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh in October 2008 from Nowgam station in Srinagar. Having a rail link between the valley and the outside world has been a dream of the locals for decades.

