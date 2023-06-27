Railways lack infrastructure, basic facilities, says father of woman who died of electrocution in Delhi 

The tragic incident of a woman’s death after being electrocuted at the New Delhi Railway Station on Sunday has triggered yet another round of talks on the negligence on the part of Indian Railways. Sakshi Ahuja (34) was heading to the railway station to board a train to Chandigarh when she accidentally fell on the pole, came in contact with exposed wires and died from a massive jolt of power. According to reports on NDTV, the family alleged that there were no doctors, ambulance or police at the spot and that she did not receive any help or first aid.

Pointing out the inaction by the concerned authorities and the lack of ambulances in the vicinity of the railway station, the victim’s father Lokesh Kumar Chopra told the publication that Sakshi was rushed to the hospital after a delay of about 40 minutes as the exits were congested with vehicles and that she succumbed on the way.

Also Read | Woman dies after being electrocuted at New Delhi railway station amid heavy rains

"The Railway officials informed us that action will be taken but no action has been taken so far. Our system is not improving. We are making high-quality trains like Vande Bharat, but have been unable to install proper infrastructure at stations. There are not enough facilities despite the huge footfall,” he was quoted as saying.

Chopra said that local labourers present at the station alleged that a similar incident had taken place earlier and that there was no follow-up or action taken in the matter despite having filed a complaint.

Also Read | Family of Delhi woman who died due to electrocution demands strict action

Stressing that the family was ready for a legal battle, he said, “We don't want money. Punish those who are responsible.”

The victim's sister, Madhvi Chopra, has filed a complaint alleging negligence on the part of the authorities concerned and a case has been registered against unidentified persons under sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.