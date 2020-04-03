Railways produce material to fight against coronavirus

Indian Railways is working on various fronts to fight against COVID-19 with its workshops and production units are working round the clock to produce hand sanitisers and face masks.

The railways assigned ask to its zonal offices to produce personal safety materials to meet the demand.

Uninterrupted 24X7 Freight Trains Operations and Running of Parcel Trains so far carried 4 lakh wagons of essential materials from March 24 to April 2.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Railways already earmarked around 5000 isolation beds in Railway hospitals and 11000 quarantine beds across Railway establishments for COVID-19 patients.

In addition, the conversion of 5000 coaches with 80000 beds to serve as quarantine/ isolation facilities initially already taken up, total of 20,000 such coaches identified, the Railways said in a statement.

So far railways produced 28 lakh masks and 28,000 litres of hand sanitiser so far.