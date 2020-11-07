Railways services continue to remain suspended in Punjab

Train services continue to remain suspended in Punjab after Indian Railways on Saturday declined to resume only goods train services in the state as demanded by the agitating farmers, who cleared tracks after sitting on them for over 40 days, and said that it will operate both freight and passenger trains or none.

Addressing a press conference online, Railway Board Chairman V K Yadav said that states cannot "pick and choose" and it is not feasible to allow anyone to dictate which trains to run on which tracks.

He said protesters still remain at one railway station in Punjab and have assembled just outside station premises in 22 other places threatening to move to tracks if passenger trains are run.

"Statements from both the protesters and the state government are similar -- the tracks are clear for freight trains only. IR (Indian Railways) cannot operate in that way. If tracks are clear, they are clear for both freight and passenger trains. We request that the running of trains be left to the Railways," he said.

The state government in a statement on Friday night said that the tracks have been cleared for train operations, but the Railways claimed it is aimed at "misguiding" people who had to face inconvenience due to the suspension of trains during the festive season.

Yadav reiterated that the Railways needs 100 per cent security clearance from the state government to resume train operations in Punjab.

Yadav said that all passenger trains scheduled to be operated during the current festival season were fully booked and their cancellation caused problem to a lot of passengers.

The train services in Punjab have been suspended since September 24 due to farmers' protests. While it had resumed for a few days in October, it was suspended again due to concerns over the safety and security of train crew members.

Punjab farmers protesting against three farm laws -- the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 -- were enacted recently.

The stopping of railway operations hit the supply of fertilizer, coal, and other commodities in the state. The state is also facing massive power outages as thermal power plants run out of coal stock.