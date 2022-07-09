Rain activity likely to increase in Himachal on July 9, 10

Increase in rainfall activity is likely in terms of intensity and spread in Himachal Pradesh on July 9 and 10, the Meteorological department here said on Saturday.

The MeT department forecast widespread moderate to heavy rainfall in Sirmaur, Solan, Shimla, Mandi, Kullu, Hamirpur, Kangra, Bilaspur districts and adjoining areas including Shimla town for these two days.

There is a high probability of one or two spells of very heavy rainfall in parts of these districts during this period, it added.

The department warned that downpours may cause traffic disruptions, landslides, increased runoff in nullahs, rivers and other channels leading to flash floods and poor visibility conditions.

It is advised to take adequate safety measures to avoid any untoward incident, the MeT office suggested.

Light to moderate rainfall is also expected in high hills including parts of Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur districts, it added.