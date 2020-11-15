Rain ends prolonged dry spell in Jammu; day temp dips several degrees below normal

Rains lashed most parts of Jammu on Sunday, ending over two-month-long dry spell but engulfing the region in cold as the day temperature plummeted seven degrees below normal during this part of the season, officials said.

There were also reports of snowfall from the high-altitude areas including the Peer Ki Gali along the Mughal Road, an alternative road link between Kashmir and the rest of the country, which remained closed for the second day on Sunday, they said.

After heavy cloud cover since morning, it started raining in most parts of the Jammu region late afternoon, the officials said, adding the rainfall ended a prolonged dry spell.

A traffic department official said the Mughal road, connecting the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri in the Jammu region with south Kashmir's Shopian district, remained closed for vehicular traffic for the second day due to accumulation of the snow on the road at several places, especially the high-altitude Peer Ki Gali area.

“At present, Mughal road is blocked due to snow accumulation. Subject to fair weather and road clearance, only vehicles carrying fresh fruits will be allowed from Shopian from 11 am to 4 pm towards Poonch tomorrow (Monday). No other vehicle, nor pedestrians will be allowed on either side,” the official said.

Jammu city recorded a high of 19.7 degrees Celsius, which is 7.6 degrees below normal during this part of the season, while the night temperature appreciated due to cloud cover and settled at 14.7 degrees Celsius -- 1.3 degrees above normal, a spokesman of the MeT department said.

He said the weather is expected to improve gradually from November 17 onwards.