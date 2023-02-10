Rain in J&K's Ramban triggers landslides, blocks highway

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic on Friday due to multiple landslides triggered by heavy rains in Ramban district, officials said.
The only all-weather 270 km highway linking Kashmir with the rest of the country was blocked by the landslides at Panthiyal, Cafeteria Morh, and Dalwas areas with over 200 vehicles stranded at several places on the route.
The fresh shooting stones caused by the landslide badly damaged an iron tunnel, set up at this point to facilitate traffic in Panthiyal area, they said.
Efforts are underway to remove the debris from the landslides, they added.
