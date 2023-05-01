Rainfall recorded in several parts of country, one killed in lightning strike in Uttar Pradesh

Rainfall or thundershowers were witnessed in several parts of the on Monday with one fatality and two injuries being reported in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh.

According to an India Meteorological Department bulletin, it rained in most places of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Uttarakhand between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm.

The downpour was also recorded in many places in Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. It also rained in a few places in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Kerala and Lakshadweep, the bulletin showed.

The fatality was reported from Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur, where a 28-year-old man died after being struck by lightning in Habibpur village. In a separate incident reported in Noida, two people were injured when a section of scaffolding at an under-construction multi-storey building collapsed amid intense rains.

Heavy rain lashed Delhi, inundating roads and sending commuters scurrying for shelter. There was waterlogging in some areas of the national capital which slowed traffic to a crawl in several stretches.

The downpour kept the mercury in the city at a pleasant 26.1 degrees Celsius, 13 degrees below average for this time of the year. It was the second coldest day of May in 13 years and also the second day on the trot where the maximum temperature settled at 10 degrees below normal during the summer season.

The city recorded 14.8 mm of rainfall, according to the weather office.

In a weather warning for May 2, the IMD said heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places in Punjab, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, south-interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala.

It also said heavy rainfall or snowfall was very likely at isolated places in Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

According to the weather office in Jaipur, heavy rainfall lashes parts of Rajasthan on Monday too and more are likely from Tuesday.

Tonk, Bundi and Nagaur witnessed hailstorms as well, it said, adding the rainfall was triggered by a western disturbance.

While it rained at several places in Uttarakhand, there was intermittent snowfall at the Himalayan temples of Badrinath and Kedarnath, prompting authorities to issue an appeal to Chardham pilgrims to proceed with caution.

The meteorological office had issued a yellow alert for the state for Monday forecasting hailstorms, rain and snowfall at places located above 3,500 metres.

In Haryana and neighbouring Punjab, the maximum temperatures dropped below normal limits after rains lashed a few parts of the two states.

According to the Chandigarh weather office, the places which received rains include Chandigarh, Ambala, Bhiwani, Mahendergarh, Sonipat, Amritsar, Pathankot, Rupnagar and Mohali.

It added that hailstorm activity was very likely at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on May 2, and heavy rainfall at isolated places in Punjab on May 2.

In Uttar Pradesh, the state capital Lucknow recorded rainfall in traces and its maximum temperature settled at 30 degrees Celsius, nine degrees below normal. Rainfall was also recorded in Sultanpur (34 mm), Prayagraj (17 mm), Faizabad (12.8 mm), Bareilly and Muzaffarnagar (10 mm each), Orai (4 mm), Najibabad and Meerut (3 mm each), Varanasi (1.2 mm) and Aligarh (0.4 mm).

The IMD bulletin showed rainfall was witnessed at isolated places across Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.