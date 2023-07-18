Rains lash Delhi amid flooding in parts of city

Rains lash Delhi amid flooding in parts of city

The minimum temperature in the city settled at 27.4 degrees Celsius.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 18 2023, 14:38 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2023, 14:38 ist
Storm clouds over the river Yamuna, in Delhi. Credit: Reuters Photo

Rains lashed several parts of Delhi on Tuesday even as parts of the city continued to grapple with a flood-like situation due to a swollen Yamuna.

Lajpat Nagar, East of Kailash area in south Delhi, parts of central Delhi including the Delhi Secretariat area, among other areas, received rainfall.

The weather department had forecast moderate rain in the national capital on Tuesday.

Also Read | Delhi flood: ITO area opened for traffic

The minimum temperature in the city settled at 27.4 degrees Celsius.

The humidity level in the morning stood at 89 per cent.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 33 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, Delhi recorded a low of 26.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, and a high of 34.2 degrees Celsius, a degree below normal.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi
rains
floods
monsoon
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

American sanctuary wants to import ghariyal from India

American sanctuary wants to import ghariyal from India

Salman feels 'Bigg Boss' is an extension of his life

Salman feels 'Bigg Boss' is an extension of his life

Leopard spotted roaming on sets at Film City in Mumbai

Leopard spotted roaming on sets at Film City in Mumbai

Netflix shielded from Hollywood strike by global crew

Netflix shielded from Hollywood strike by global crew

ISRO succeeds in Chandrayaan-3's 2nd orbit-raising move

ISRO succeeds in Chandrayaan-3's 2nd orbit-raising move

K'taka: PAC seeks inquiry by agency on Covid management

K'taka: PAC seeks inquiry by agency on Covid management

Taking rupee global is a slow, long process

Taking rupee global is a slow, long process

US FDA approves RSV shot for infants

US FDA approves RSV shot for infants

 