Rains lash Haryana and Punjab, temperatures dip

Rains lash Haryana and Punjab, temperatures dip

Isolated places in Haryana were also lashed by a hailstorm

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Nov 16 2020, 14:49 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2020, 14:49 ist
Hailstones cover a road following rain along with hail, in Hisar, Haryana. Credit: PTI Photo

Many places in Haryana and Punjab received rains, causing a dip in the mercury on Monday, the Meteorological Department said.

A few places, including Chandigarh, received showers on Monday morning as well.

Among other places which received rains on Sunday are Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Jalandhar, Patiala, Ludhiana, Panchkula, Ambala, Sonipat, Gurgaon, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Jind and Hisar.     

Also read: Delhi's minimum temperature settles at 16 degrees Celsius due to cloud cover

Isolated places in Haryana were also lashed by a hailstorm.

The minimum temperature in the two states dropped by a few notches after the rains, Met department officials said.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Haryana
Punjab
rains

What's Brewing

Glover to be 1st Black crew member on Space Station

Glover to be 1st Black crew member on Space Station

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen): Great smart speaker

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen): Great smart speaker

'Hard to like': The curious case of Lewis Hamilton

'Hard to like': The curious case of Lewis Hamilton

Ancient God's bust found during Athens sewage works

Ancient God's bust found during Athens sewage works

US Election: When a leader just won’t go

US Election: When a leader just won’t go

Leopards unable to thrive in semi-urban areas: Study

Leopards unable to thrive in semi-urban areas: Study

 