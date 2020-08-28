Rains lash parts of Delhi

Rains lash parts of Delhi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Aug 28 2020, 13:23 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2020, 13:23 ist

Rains lashed parts of the national capital on Friday, bringing respite from the humidity.

Parts of east Delhi, central Delhi, Barapullah flyover and Nizamuddin received rainfall.

The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 26.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average. The humidity was 77 per cent.

The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy skies with the possibility of moderate rain towards evening. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 36 degrees Celsius. 

