Rains lash parts of Delhi, lowering temperature

The city on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 26.1 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 04 2021, 15:43 ist
  • updated: Sep 04 2021, 15:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Rains lashed parts of the national capital on Saturday afternoon bringing the mercury down.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a yellow alert for Delhi for Saturday, predicting light rain or thundershowers.

Rains were witnessed in the northeast, north and central parts of Delhi.

The city on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 26.1 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, the IMD said.

The city recorded 0.7 mm of rain in the last 24 hours. The relative humidity was 88 per cent, it said.

The weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 33 degrees Celsius.

With an AQI of 67, the air quality was in the 'satisfactory' category, the real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board at 9.05 am showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

