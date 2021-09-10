MeT Department issues orange alert in Rajasthan

Rains lash parts of Rajasthan, MeT Department issues orange alert

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Sep 10 2021, 16:05 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2021, 16:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Rains continued to lash several parts of Rajasthan for the second day in a row on Friday, with Mount Abu tehsil recording 117 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am, the MeT Department here said.

Sedwa in Barmer district, Udaipur and Chittorgarh recorded 65 mm, 25.3 mm and 32 mm rainfall respectively, it said.

According to the MeT Department, monsoon will remain active in most parts of east Rajasthan for the next three-four days, while conditions are favourable for active monsoon at some places in the western part of the state.

The weather office has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rains, along with thunder lightning, in Sirohi, Rajsamand, Udaipur, Dungarpur and Banswara districts in the next 24 to 48 hours.

A yellow alert has been issued for heavy rains in Jalore, Pali, Nagaur, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Jaipur, Ajmer, Tonk, Bundi, Kota, Jhalawar, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh and Pratapgarh, etc.

