Rains lash several parts of Haryana, Punjab

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Jun 26 2023, 13:43 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2023, 13:43 ist
Vehicles move through the waterlogged service road of Delhi-Gurugram Expressway following rains. Credit: PTI Photo

Several parts of Punjab and Haryana received rains during the past 24 hours, the weather office said on Monday.

In the 24 hours that ended at 8.30 am, Haryana's Rohtak received 96.3 mm of rainfall. It was followed by Narnaul (24 mm), Karnal (22.1 mm), Kurukshetra (19.5 mm), Gurugram (9.5 mm), Ambala (7.4 mm), Sirsa (4.9 mm) and Bhiwani (1.7 mm), according to a Met office report.

In Punjab, Amritsar was the wettest place with the rainfall recorded at 113.2 mm. It was followed by Gurdaspur (26.7 mm), Faridkot (24.8 mm), Ferozepur (16 mm) and Pathankot (14.1 mm).

