Rains lash several parts of Haryana, Punjab

Several parts of Punjab and Haryana received rains during the past 24 hours, the weather office said on Monday.
In the 24 hours that ended at 8.30 am, Haryana's Rohtak received 96.3 mm of rainfall. It was followed by Narnaul (24 mm), Karnal (22.1 mm), Kurukshetra (19.5 mm), Gurugram (9.5 mm), Ambala (7.4 mm), Sirsa (4.9 mm) and Bhiwani (1.7 mm), according to a Met office report.
Also Read | Woman dies after being electrocuted at New Delhi railway station amid heavy rains
In Punjab, Amritsar was the wettest place with the rainfall recorded at 113.2 mm. It was followed by Gurdaspur (26.7 mm), Faridkot (24.8 mm), Ferozepur (16 mm) and Pathankot (14.1 mm).
