Rains trigger flash floods in Amarnath shrine area

IANS
IANS, Srinagar,
  • Jul 26 2022, 18:58 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2022, 19:15 ist
Evacuation to safety of Yatris during flash flood in Amarnath cave area today. Credit: IANS Photo

 Heavy rains in the Amarnath shrine area triggered flash floods on Tuesday and security forces evacuated 4,000 Yatris to safety, officials said.

Police sources said heavy rains occurred in Amarnath shrine area in the afternoon.

"Alert security forces deployed in the area swung into action immediately and evacuated 4,000 Yatris to safety," a source said.

amarnath yatra
India News
Jammu and Kashmir
rains

