Rains trigger flash floods in Amarnath shrine area

Heavy rains in the Amarnath shrine area triggered flash floods on Tuesday and security forces evacuated 4,000 Yatris to safety, officials said.
Police sources said heavy rains occurred in Amarnath shrine area in the afternoon.
"Alert security forces deployed in the area swung into action immediately and evacuated 4,000 Yatris to safety," a source said.
